Minnesota to expand capacity limits on businesses and restaurants, allow bigger social gatherings

The loosened COVID-19 guidelines go into effect statewide on March 15.

MINNEAPOLIS — Citing lowering COVID case numbers and expanded vaccine availability across Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz announced Friday that loosened virus restrictions will go into effect statewide on March 15.

The three priorities in the latest round of guidelines are gathering with friends and family, patronizing small businesses and visiting large venues.

The following adjustments will go into effect on March 15 at noon:

Social gatherings

Up to 50 people outdoors or 15 people for indoor gatherings, both without household limits

Youth sports: Pod size increasing to 50 for outdoor activities

Religious services: Remove occupancy limit, but social distancing required

Celebrations: Follow venue guidance

Small businesses

Bars and restaurants: Increase occupancy to 75% with a limit of 250 people. Limits apply separately indoors and outdoors and bar seating increases to parties of 4

Salons/barbers: Remove the occupancy limit, social still distancing required

Gyms/fitness centers/pools: Increase allowable occupancy to 50%, outdoor classes can increase to 50 people

Entertainment venues: Increase occupancy to 50% both indoors and outdoors, with a limit of 250

Large venues

All venues can open at 50% capacity up to 250 people starting March 15

Venues with normal occupant capacity over 500 can add additional guests, effective April 1: Seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25% of their capacity over 500, limit of 10,000 people Non-seated outdoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, limit of 10,000 people Seated indoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 3,000 people Non-seated indoor venues can add an additional 10% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 1,500 people



Starting April 15, employees will no longer be required to work from home, although the practice is still strongly recommended by the governor's office and health officials. Employers are instructed to continue to accommodate employees who choose to work from home.

Masking and social distancing measures are still in effect.

In a statement, Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm advised Minnesotans not to let their guard down even though there's light at the end of the tunnel. "COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, and we’re seeing the new variants more frequently. We need to keep up the prevention measures like masking, social distancing, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate," said Malcom. "Those basic tools – along with the safe and effective vaccines – will help us end this pandemic and get to those brighter days ahead.”

“Minnesotans should continue to take simple steps to protect the progress we’ve made, but the data shows that we are beating COVID-19,” said Walz. “Our vaccine rollout is leading the nation, the most vulnerable Minnesotans are getting the shot, and it is becoming increasingly more safe to return to our daily lives. The sun is shining brighter."

Fans in the stands

With Opening Day at Target Field less than a month away, the Minnesota Twins organization says it's "thrilled" to hear of the new guidelines for large venues.

“We are currently reviewing the new guidance to ensure our comprehensive re-opening plan adheres to all MDH and Minneapolis Health Department directives. We will announce next steps, including our full ballpark protocols and ticket plans, in the very near future," the team said in a statement.

And the Minnesota Vikings are already thinking about their season, releasing a statement of their own applauding Walz and MDH for increasing capacity at sports arenas.

#Vikings statement on Minnesota's announcement to expand fan capacity at sports venues pic.twitter.com/B4zetRqSs7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 12, 2021

Vaccine eligibility expanded

Minnesota's vaccine timeline is weeks ahead of schedule, with 70% of people 65 and older already vaccinated with at least one shot. On March 9, Walz opened up vaccine eligibility to 1.8 million more Minnesotans in the follow groups:

Phase 1b Tier 2 populations, including:

Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF)

Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers

Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness

Phase 1b Tier 3 populations, including: