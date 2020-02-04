Minnesota Security Hospital patient hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

DHS says protective equipment was available, but unclear if it was used; agency did not say how someone at a secure facility could have become infected.

ST PETER, Minn. — A patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital who exhibited COVID-19 symptoms has been hospitalized, the Department of Human Services told KARE 11 Thursday.

Other patients in the unit at the security hospital have been restricted to that area until test results are known, according to DHS. Staff who may have been exposed will be screened daily, Carol Olson, the DHS director of Forensic Services, said in a statement.

DHS said that while protective equipment was available to the staff to help the patient, it’s unclear if it was actually used. DHS also did not say how a patient at a secure hospital could have become infected with the virus.