Minnesota State Fairgrounds COVID vaccination site accepting walk-ups through Tuesday

The mass vaccination site is normally by appointment only, and available to people living in specific zip codes.

ST PAUL, Minn. — No appointments are needed for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, at least through Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, walk-ups are welcome at the site through May 4.

The state fairgrounds community vaccination site is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. No insurance or vaccine is required. Anyone who wants a vaccine just has to confirm their first name, last name, date of birth and home address.

The mass vaccination site set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened on April 13 in a fairgrounds parking lot. It was set up to provide 2,000 Pfizer shots every day, plus 1,000 more per day through mobile vaccination units.

The vaccines at this site are normally by appointment only, and solely available to people living in specific underserved zip codes.

The site has been open for three weeks and is expected to remain there for eight weeks total, with a goal of vaccinating more than 100,000 people. The federal government is funding the entire effort.