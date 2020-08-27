Minnesota to step up COVID-19 safety compliance checks at bars and restaurants

The enforcement effort beginning Aug. 28 comes after compliant businesses raised concerns about competitors who are not following the state's guidelines.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) are planning to conduct extra compliance checks for COVID-19 safety measures at bars and restaurants in the coming weeks.

The extra enforcement efforts will begin Friday, Aug. 28, according to a letter sent to hospitality industry businesses this week, signed by the commissioners of the three departments.

The letter said the state is conducting the extra enforcement after compliant businesses raised concerns about competing establishments that are not following the guidelines.

"Most establishments are following federal and state guidelines, but it makes it difficult for them to compete or to explain to their customers when other establishments are not in compliance," the letter reads. "We owe it to the establishments that are following the guidelines to address these issues of noncompliance. We all need to do our part to help slow or reduce the spread of COVID-19, which will allow businesses to remain open and set our schools up for success."

According to the letter, teams from the three departments will visit "multiple establishments each weekend," checking for compliance on guidelines set by executive order, including:

Masks worn by staff and customers

Signs communicating the requirement

Social distancing

Tables at least six feet apart

Table party size limits

50% indoor capacity limits

Employee screening protocols

The letter warns that bars and restaurants that are found to be in non-compliance could face fines, loss of liquor license, or an order for the establishment to close.