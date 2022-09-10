One death reported after COVID outbreak at Hastings veterans home

Though a majority of the positive COVID cases have been mild, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Veterans Home in Hastings confirmed one person has died.

A local veterans home says a COVID-19 outbreak has infected more than 80 residents and staff.

According to a statement from the Minnesota Veterans Home in Hastings, this is the first COVID outbreak at the home since the start of the pandemic.

Though a majority of positive cases have been mild, one person has died, the home said. Antiviral COVID medications have been administered when medically appropriate.

"We have been working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs throughout this outbreak. All necessary infection prevention precautions have been and continue to be in place, and as a result, the case count continues to decrease daily," a representative with the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs said in a statement to KARE 11.

By Friday, Oct. 11, the home expects the current case count will be less than 20.

The home, which has 145 beds, currently provides domiciliary care for 111 veterans and employs 82 staff members.

As of Thursday, Oct. 20, the state of Minnesota has reported 1,680,916 positive COVID-19 cases. However, with the increase in at-home testing, those numbers could actually be higher.

