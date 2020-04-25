Minnesotans answer the call to make homemade masks

After a call to action by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesotans came through, donating masks to be delivered to workers and residents of hard-hit congregate living facilities.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — About one week ago Governor Walz put out a challenge to Minnesotans: make as many homemade masks as possible and then donate them to their local fire departments.

Well, Minnesotans - like they always do - came through.

Fire departments across the state accepted cloth masks intended for use by congregate living facilities, which have faced a heavy toll from the COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack of personal protective equipment or PPE.

One drive-by participant said, "I'm at home. I have the time. I thought it was just one way I could help the cause."

The governor's office originally sent out design instructions and a designated pick up date of April 25, with fire stations opening between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday to receive as many masks as possible.

"I was already making them for my family. So I heard on the news they were taking donations, and we thought what a great way to be able to help a little bit," another volunteer said.

Brooklyn Park was one of the many fire departments that received mask donations.

"Everybody wants to do their share, because I think they know we're all in this together," said Brooklyn Park Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Maurer.

The CDC says cloth face masks can help the people wearing them from infecting others.

The masks will ultimately go to places like group homes and assisted living facilities.

A quaint reminder that even in this time of negatives, there are people out their willing to help keep their neighbors and community members safe.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.