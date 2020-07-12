Minnesotans flock to Wisconsin restaurants and bars in light of new restrictions

HUDSON, Wisconsin — Christmas decorations line Second Street in busy Hudson, Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, as a crowd of people can be seen inside several bars and restaurants.



“We just came to grab a bite to eat, grab some beers and watch a football game,” Minnesotan Tammy Nehmzow said.



Tammy Nehmzow and her husband drove down to Hudson from just north of Minneapolis. "We went to the Smiling Moose Lodge Bar and Grill,” she says. “It’s one of our favorite places; they have great food and we didn't have to wait very long."



They're one of several families from Minnesota flocking to Wisconsin, after Gov. Tim Walz announced the state was dialing back on indoor dining at bars and restaurants for four weeks. “It is important to get out of and you know and spend some time outside,” Nehmzow said.



Several people living in Wisconsin told KARE 11, large crowds of Minnesotans have flocked to the small town after the state announced new restrictions on indoor gatherings and activities – leading to longer lines and large crowds outside many restaurants and bars. "You know sitting in your house is not a good thing, and we need to open back up our state and get things running again,” Nehmzow said.



There are currently 2,791 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 409,386.



Due to high case numbers, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a new emergency order requiring indoor face coverings that will last until at least mid-January.



While COVID-19 is still on the rise throughout the country, state health officials are asking people to travel only when necessary or wear a mask to stay safe.