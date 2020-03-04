Minnesotans hope for the best as COVID-19 cancels summer events

For some, the one season most of us have come to know and love feels like it's in jeopardy.

MINNEAPOLIS — From the beaches to festivals to outdoor concerts.

Its all the things that make Minnesota come alive in the summer time, but for some, the one season most of us have come to know and love is in jeopardy.

"Its very depressing, we live for our summers here in Minnesota," said Carol Parpas who co-owns Christos Greek Restaurant.

"That was like kind of the carrot being dangled to get us all through this was like, summers coming, so its kind of like a swift kick to the throat," said Mitch Reaumb who lives in the Twin Cities.

At least two major summer events have been canceled, including Rock the Garden and, as of Friday morning, for the first time in nearly 50 years Twin Cities Pride has been postponed.

It was a rather emotional decision to make, for Pride Board Chair Darcie Baumann.

"This COVID-19 piece its too unpredictable, there's too much going on and it was just the safety of everyone that would go as far as staff our vendors, just for everybody," said Baumann.

It seems for some, it's even hard to write down plans in anything but pencil for the foreseeable future.

"Even planning for the fall, is starting to feel like can we plan these events for October, November," said Reaumb.

However, with everything being canceled, its not all a lost cause.

For Baumann she says it's a good time to get creative and find new ways to connect as we navigate through the uncertainties of COVID-19.

So while it may seem like a never ending cycle of getting back to life as we once knew it, some Minnesotans are encouraging their neighbors to hang in there.

"There are people who are weighing the economic and the health and all these things I've personally for my own mental health just have to trust that they value all that just like all of us do," said Reaumb.

Twin Cities Pride organizers say they plan to reschedule pride festivities for later on in the year.

For anyone who purchased tickets for Rock the Garden, organizers say you'll receive a full refund by April 15th.