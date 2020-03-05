Minnesotans prepare to make the most of spring and summer amid COVID-19 spread

Many Minnesotans are now having to find a happy medium between playing it safe and not completely missing out on the warmer months.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for many Minnesotans to get outside and make the most of sunny spring days, similar to the one much of the state experienced Saturday.

However, as we head into our favorite stretch of the year, with that comes the threat of a world health crisis limiting what the spring and summer months are all about, which is outdoor gatherings.

"We actually get our groceries delivered versus taking a family trip to the grocery store," said Eden Prairie resident, Brenae Johnson.

"We’re still nervous to do much indoors. We don’t go to grocery stores unless we have to or anything like that," said St. Paul resident Victoria McBride.

More than half of the country plans to lift certain stay at home restrictions next week including Minnesota, but for the McBride family, they’ll be taking things one day at a time before pushing any limits no longer in place.

"We’ll still try to social distance and I think it will still be a couple months until, at least a couple months until we can go back to normal lives," said McBride.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.