State opens new COVID testing sites in Minneapolis, Lino Lakes

The semi-permanent sites are being opened as demand for COVID-19 testing rises amid a surge of cases from the delta variant.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Friday that it is opening new semi-permanent COVID-19 testing sites in Minneapolis and Lino Lakes.

The locations and hours for the new sites will be:

Lino Lakes (opens Sept. 13): Former YMCA, 7690 Village Dr Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.



Minneapolis (opens Sept. 8) Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Ave. S. Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Both locations will offer saliva testing.

The new sites are being opened as demand for coronavirus testing rises due to a surge of cases from the highly contagious delta variant. Last week, MDH also announced the opening of semi-permanent testing sites in Bloomington and St. Paul.

“As more and more Minnesotans get vaccinated, testing remains a critical component of our strategy to protect our communities from COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a release announcing the new sites. “Through a robust, collaborative testing program, we have removed many obstacles to testing for families across the state. Combined with social distancing, masking, and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of the Delta variant as we continue our work to boost vaccinations across Minnesota.”