MN National Guard to salute frontline workers with Wednesday flyovers

The flyovers are part of a nationwide effort to recognize healthcare workers, emergency responders, food industry and other essential workers.

ST PAUL, Minn. — People and organizations from all across the country have been showing their gratitude for the frontline workers who have been risking their lives to help fight the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota National Guard will salute those workers with statewide flyovers.

“As part of a nationwide Air Force initiative, the Minnesota Air National Guard will fly over communities throughout the state,” said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard in a press release. “These flyovers are our way of showing solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic. This is a small way that we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for their service and sacrifice.”

According to the release, Wednesday's flyovers are part of a nationwide effort to recognize healthcare workers, emergency responders, food industry and other essential workers.

"Our crews must fly regularly to maintain their proficiency," said Colonel James Cleet, 133rd Air Wing Commander in the release. "This is an outstanding way to both train our aircrew and to recognize those in our community that are on the frontline working hard for the citizens of Minnesota."

The flyovers are scheduled to be over local medical facilities in the following communities: Brainerd, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Little Falls, Minneapolis, Monticello, Hastings, Robbinsdale, Rochester, Saint Cloud, Saint Louis Park, Saint Paul, Stillwater, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury. According to the release, other communities around the state will have flyovers later in the month.

The aircrafts that will be doing the flyovers will be combinations of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, and C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 133rd Air Wing out of Fort Snelling in St Paul.