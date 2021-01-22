MN nursing home Covid free, loosens restrictions for first time in months

Gov. Walz also addresses new timeline for when virus may be under control in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health saying residents and staff at all of the state's nearly 400 nursing homes have gotten their first vaccine dose to fight Covid-19. At least one of them is now able to loosen restrictions for the first time in months.

Governor Walz was on hand Friday for the good news coming from the Good Samaritan Society - Ambassador in New Hope. The rehabilitation and skilled nursing care center's director of nursing services says it has been Covid free for the last four weeks.

"Even with masks on you can tell how happy the residents are and how their loved ones are smiling as many of them reunite for the first time in months," said Kim Stoltzman.

The staff started allowing indoor visits last week and take a guest's temperature while have them wear PPE to meet their loved ones in a separate area, along with following social distancing.

The Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says, across the country, Minnesota ranks in the top five for the fewest number of cases in its long-term care facilities.

"It's a testament to the hard work of the staff in these facilities and the assistance we've been trying to provide," says Malcolm.

Commissioner Malcolm says the federal government has already allocated enough second doses for people in Minnesota's nursing homes. And she says residents and staff at the state's 2,000 assisted living centers should all have their first doses by the beginning of February.

Some people have criticized the state's vaccine rollout, saying it's slow. But Walz and Malcolm say the supply from the federal government doesn't match the demand.

The feds send about 65,000 doses to Minnesota every week, but Malcom says that may change under the new Administration.

"There's a new tone in terms of the desire of the federal government to understand a little bit more about the states and local perspective when it comes to on the ground implementation," said Malcolm.

President Biden is promising to deliver 100 million shots in his first 100 days. Under that lofty goal, Malcolm says Minnesota could vaccinate 80% of its population in about 3 months - the percentage she says is necessary to help get the virus in the state under control. With the current number of doses, she says it will take nearly 5 months just to complete the group ages 65 and older.

"The folks that are most likely to get severely sick from covid are starting to be vaccinated and pulled out of that number," explained Gov. Walz.