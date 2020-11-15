MN Senate Majority Leader tests positive for COVID-19

Paul Gazelka released a statement Sunday confirming his positive COVID test.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said he has been in quarantine since experiencing symptoms last Monday.

Gazelka says he will remain in quarantine for as long as his doctor advises him, according to his statement released Sunday.

Gazelka also noted that he didn’t attend Thursday's special session.

Gazelka said he is not experiencing any major issues or symptoms and his wife has tested negative for COVID-19.

Here is Gazelka's statement:

“Today I received confirmation of my positive covid test. I have been in quarantine since experiencing symptoms last Monday and will remain in quarantine as long as my doctor advises me to. I did not attend session on Thursday due to a scheduled trip, and we extended our trip to avoid breaking my quarantine. We followed CDC and airline requirements during our travel and I’m very thankful my wife, Maralee, has tested negative for covid.

“I am not experiencing major issues or symptoms and I expect like 99% of people, I will make a full recovery. We have learned a lot about this virus and how to treat it, we must remain cautiously optimistic that we will find a way to live with it. Our future cannot be prolonged isolation, face coverings, and limited activities. Our children aren’t learning, our seniors deserve better than to die alone, and the rise in mental health concerns cannot be ignored.