MN Zoo laying off workers amid pandemic

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo announced Friday that it will have staff reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoo officials say 125 positions will be part of the staff reductions, which includes 48 employee layoffs.

Officials say they will keep the vacant positions open, and they will suspend seasonal hiring.

Four employees have also been laid off from the Zoo Foundation.

Zoo officials say the pandemic is "unlike any challenge" they have experienced.

"This is a difficult week. These employees are talented individuals who have served our Zoo and worked tirelessly to provide world-class animal care, create unique nature education programming, build strong relationships with zoo supporters, and welcome millions of guests to a Zoo that makes Minnesotans proud," said Minnesota Zoo Director and Foundation President John Frawley in Friday's news release. "This reduction is not a reflection of the work performed by our staff, this is an unfortunate result of the current pandemic. I am grateful for the service of all Zoo and Foundation employees – and for their commitment to compassionately serving animals and people in Minnesota and beyond."

