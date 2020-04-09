MOA to permanently lay off 211 employees

Mall officials say an additional 178 team members remain on temporary layoff status, which may extend into October or later.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America (MOA) confirmed Friday that more than 200 employees will be permanently laid off as the retail giant wrestles with "enormous challenges."

MOA says 211 workers from a number of different departments will be let go, calling it a "very difficult decision." The cuts take effect September 30.

"While we continue to make progress at Mall of America, the road to recovery is going to be slow," the announcement reads.

Mall officials say an additional 178 team members remain on temporary layoff status, and hope to reinstate workers in this group when "business conditions allow."

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on MOA, which was ordered to close by executive order in March to curb the spread of coronavirus. In May, mall representatives confirmed for KARE 11 that MOA was making only partial payments on its mortgage, saying revenues were down significantly and many mall expenses were fixed.