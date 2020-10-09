More Midwest colleges and universities close down campuses due to COVID-19

A return to campus for many universities after the Labor Day weekend is proving to be problematic in the face of COVID-19 spread.

WINONA, Minn. — The COVID-19 crisis is hitting colleges across the country hard, including right here in the Midwest.

As of Wednesday night, UW-Madison made the decision to shift all classes online for at least two weeks as well as quarantine two dormitories.

Within the last month, 4% of Dane County’s cases have been traced to the university.

Here at home, Winona State University is implementing what’s being called a soft quarantine, campus-wide for the next 14 days after at least 200 students tested positive for the virus.

"The increases in cases that we’re seeing are not randomly widespread, they exist within pockets of friendships, and pockets of influence," said University President Scott Olson.

Though symptoms are reportedly mild, all students at WSU are being forced to limit on campus activity and resort to distance learning. The campus is advising students to mask up and practice social distancing while quarantined.

"We’ve also asked our employees who are able to do their work from home or remotely to do so," said Olson.

You may be wondering, how does one enforce such strict policies for a university with over 7,000 students?

"Students have the ability to report if they see somebody who's not following the guidelines ... and we follow up on those reports," said Olson.

Within the last week, reported violations and sanctions are already on the rise with students facing the possibility of suspension.

"There are about 60 names of students who had come through that process," said Dr. Denise McDowell,Vice President for Enrollment Management & Student Life at WSU.

In addition to peer to peer policing, administrators are also partnering with local law enforcement and landlords to make sure students are adhering to the soft quarantine orders.

"The more data we have, the better we’ll get the full picture, and the better we’ll be able to take appropriate action," said Olson.