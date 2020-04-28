More families are moving loved ones out of long-term care

Coronavirus fears are prompting some people relocate family members, but health officials say it isn't a decision to be made lightly.

MINNEAPOLIS — Faced with sobering statistics of infection rates in long-term care centers, more Minnesotans are choosing to move their elderly relatives into their own homes.

“There are definitely a lot more people giving this serious consideration,” said Kristine Sundberg, the executive director for Elder Voice Family Advocates.

Sundberg continued: “Some of them it’s because they got information that there’s a huge spike of COVID in the facility. So out of desperation to protect their loved one, they take them out. It’s very difficult.”

The Minnesota Department of Health does not track the number of people who have opted to leave long-term care centers due to the pandemic. But the latest numbers shared by MDH confirm that 223 out of 286 – or 78% – of the COVID-19 deaths in the state stem from cases in long-term care centers.

But health officials caution that families need to consider several factors when deciding whether to move their loved one, including the person’s medical needs and whether the family can safely care for their relative at home.

“We have actually been saying these long-term care facilities, they’ve been working very hard to provide safe environments. And in many respects, they are the safest environment for our loved ones,” said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm when asked about this issue a couple weeks ago.

On Monday, MDH reiterated that the decision to move relatives remains personal and based on each family’s circumstances.

Home ‘Sweet’ Home

For Cathy Sweet, moving her mom and dad out of their Brooklyn Park independent living community took some convincing by a sibling.

“It took my younger sister to convince him,” Cathy recalled, with her dad, John, adding: “She said, ‘In no uncertain terms get out, because that pandemic is so contagious and so dangerous.’”

And so John, 86, and his wife, Louise, 88, made the move to Cathy’s home.

“I’ve got three floors, and my mom can’t do stairs. And so mom and dad get the first floor,” Cathy said.

“Over time it will be interesting, but right now it’s working,” the father and daughter said with a laugh.

Still, the family looks forward to when no family is forced to make such a difficult decision. And they long for the day John and Louise can move back to a community they enjoyed.