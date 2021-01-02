More than 35,000 COVID vaccine doses made available for Minnesota seniors

The Walz administration announced Monday that Minnesotans 65 and over can access the vaccine at more than 100 clinics, hospitals and community sites.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans age 65 and up will have greater access to the COVID-19 vaccine after the Walz administration announced Monday that 35,000 doses will be made available for seniors at more than 100 additional sites.

The announcement increases the number of older adults who can receive the vaccine, while boosting the number of locations that will be providing vaccinations. One of the big concerns voiced by seniors regarding Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccine pilot program was with only nine community sites, some had to travel long distances to get vaccinated.

“We have long planned for most Minnesotans to get vaccinated in the places they are used to getting their health care – places like smaller clinics, local hospitals, and community pharmacies,” Governor Walz said in a released statement. “But not everyone has a doctor or pharmacy they’re familiar with. That’s why we’ve built up a reliable network of different ways Minnesotans will be able to access the vaccine. After careful planning, we’re now activating that network to give Minnesotans options close to home.”

The new vaccination sites include clinics, hospitals, and other locations. The state will also continue to operate its existing community vaccination sites, whose doses will be made available by random draw.

Minnesota has also established two large-scale, permanent community vaccination sites in Minneapolis and Duluth. A third location in southern Minnesota will open next week, and additional locations may be set up in the near future.

At this time, these sites will all serve Minnesotans 65+, and the Minneapolis location will also serve E-12 educators and staff, and childcare professionals.