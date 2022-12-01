Coronavirus
MPS officials announce move to distance learning through end of January
Students will temporarily move to online learning, starting on Friday, Jan. 14, with students returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Public Schools officials met in a virtual news conference Wednesday to discuss their decision to move students to remote learning.
They said students will temporarily move to online learning, starting on Friday, Jan. 14, with students returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31.