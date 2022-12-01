x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

MPS officials announce move to distance learning through end of January

Students will temporarily move to online learning, starting on Friday, Jan. 14, with students returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Public Schools officials met in a virtual news conference Wednesday to discuss their decision to move students to remote learning.

They said students will temporarily move to online learning, starting on Friday, Jan. 14, with students returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31.

In Other News

Food, drinking establishments face new COVID restrictions in Minneapolis, St. Paul