MSHSL to reconsider football and volleyball

Monday's meeting will include a vote on whether to reverse course and start football and volleyball this fall

MINNEAPOLIS — Seniors Nick Marinaro and WIlliam Petty are holding their breath, hoping that the Minnesota State High School League will reverse its decision Monday morning and allow football and volleyball to be played this fall.

"I'm cautiously optimistic, definitely," Marinaro said.

"Maybe having a season again is very exciting," Petty said. "I would rather do it now in the fall, because in the spring, the season would start in March and the ground is frozen in March. That's really dangerous, because that could cause all sorts of injuries."

According to MaxPreps.com, at least 33 states are playing football this fall.

But in August, the Minnesota high school league voted to move football and volleyball to an early spring season because they felt the risk of COVID-19 transmission was higher than in soccer and cross country.

After those sports have gotten off to a successful start, Marinaro and Petty's parents believe football should be allowed too.

"We just want it to feel fair. And there hasn't been any evidence brought forward to show why is football being held back?" Sue Marinaro said.

"The surrounding states have not had the outbreak and have not had it spread like they thought it would spread through football," William Perry said.

The states surrounding Minnesota are all currently playing high school football. There have been some games canceled, like Valley City, North Dakota's opener. But no widespread problems.

According to the Minnesota State Health Department, sports have led to COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.

"We've had 62 outbreaks or clusters. 15 have been associated with basketball, 9 with soccer, 9 with hockey, 9 with football. 6 with volleyball," said Kris Ehresmann infectious disease director at MDH.

But a lot of these families pushing for the charge are skeptical.

And they say not to underestimate the importance of sports -- to a lot of high school kids.