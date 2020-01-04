The Food Group, Surly Gives a Damn (SGAD) and 10 local liquor stores are putting together an emergency food drive for people in need.

You can bring non-perishable foods to any of 10 locations from April 1 to April 30. Drop the food in the The Food Group giant blue bin, and snap a photo of the QR code to get a coupon for a free pint at the Surly Beer Hall. The coupon can be redeemed once the brewery reopens.

"In the 10 years that SGAD has worked with The Food Group, the need to provide meals to our community has never been greater," said Mary Sellke, executive director, SGAD. "We'd love to see the bins filled every day of the emergency food drive so we make sure more Minnesotans know where their next meal will come from. I know we can do this during our essential supply runs, and then by staying home."



Participating locations include:



Dinkytown Wine & Spirits | 1412 5th St. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414



Elevated Beer, Wine & Spirits – Minneapolis | 4135 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406



Elevated Beer, Wine & Spirits - White Bear Lake | 2141 4th St., White Bear Lake, MN 55110



France 44 Wines & Spirits | 4351 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410



Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits | 2613 E Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55406



Morelli's | 535 Tedesco St., St. Paul, MN 55130



Sentyrz liquor & Supermarket | 1612 NE 2nd St., Minneapolis, MN 55413



Stinson Wine, Beer & Spirits |2315 18th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418



Surdyk's Liquor & Cheese Shop | 303 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Central Avenue Liquors |2538 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418





For more information on the emergency food drive is on Surly Brewing's website. If you're looking for more ways to help our community SGAD and The Food Group keep opportunities up-to-date on their websites.

