It's part of North Dakota's larger travel quarantine orders involving states and countries with larger numbers of COVID-19 cases.

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota residents returning from Minnesota and dozens of other states are required to quarantine for 14 days, or potentially face a fine or jail time.

It's part of a larger travel quarantine policy which North Dakota put into place in late March.

Certain critical infrastructure workers are exempt from the restrictions, including health care and law enforcement among dozens of others in a wide ranging list of professions, as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"The place of confinement is the subject person's place of residence," the official order states.

According to the North Dakota Health Department's website, "all individuals traveling back to North Dakota from international locations and states in the U.S. that have been classified as having widespread disease by the CDC ... must quarantine immediately upon reentry to the state of North Dakota and for a period of 14 days."

Minnesota was added to the CDC's list of widespread community infection on April 6.

As of April 7, the CDC also considered North Dakota to have "widespread" transmission, with 225 total cases reported.

The North Dakota restrictions require quarantined persons to only stay with immediate household members, unless approved by health officials.

Under the policy, individuals are required to contact the North Dakota Department of Health immediately upon experiencing symptoms. Those who are ill are required to work with the state to investigate and trace any other persons who may have been in close contact.

According to the order, failure to comply with the quarantine order is considered a class B misdemeanor, while could result in a 30-day jail sentence or $1,500 fine.

As of April 7, North Dakota does not have any kind of "Stay at Home" order in place.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier headline for this article said the state's order applied to travelers into North Dakota. This has been clarified to note that the order applies to North Dakota residents.