BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota residents returning from Minnesota and dozens of other states are required to quarantine for 14 days, or potentially face a fine or jail time.
It's part of a larger travel quarantine policy which North Dakota put into place in late March.
Certain critical infrastructure workers are exempt from the restrictions, including health care and law enforcement among dozens of others in a wide ranging list of professions, as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
"The place of confinement is the subject person's place of residence," the official order states.
According to the North Dakota Health Department's website, "all individuals traveling back to North Dakota from international locations and states in the U.S. that have been classified as having widespread disease by the CDC ... must quarantine immediately upon reentry to the state of North Dakota and for a period of 14 days."
Minnesota was added to the CDC's list of widespread community infection on April 6.
As of April 7, the CDC also considered North Dakota to have "widespread" transmission, with 225 total cases reported.
The North Dakota restrictions require quarantined persons to only stay with immediate household members, unless approved by health officials.
Under the policy, individuals are required to contact the North Dakota Department of Health immediately upon experiencing symptoms. Those who are ill are required to work with the state to investigate and trace any other persons who may have been in close contact.
According to the order, failure to comply with the quarantine order is considered a class B misdemeanor, while could result in a 30-day jail sentence or $1,500 fine.
As of April 7, North Dakota does not have any kind of "Stay at Home" order in place.
EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier headline for this article said the state's order applied to travelers into North Dakota. This has been clarified to note that the order applies to North Dakota residents.
KARE 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit kare11.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about the Midwest specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and see what companies in Minnesota are hiring. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215. And get the latest coronavirus updates sent right to your inbox every morning. Subscribe to the KARE 11 Sunrise newsletter here. Help local families in need: www.kare11.com/give11.
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.