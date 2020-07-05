North Memorial Health opens drive-up COVID-19 testing site

This is the latest site to open in Minnesota, as the state works to expand testing to 20,000 people per day.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Starting Thursday morning, there is a new COVID-19 testing site opening.

It's located in the parking lot of the North Memorial Health Specialty Center in Robbinsdale. There, you can drive-up or walk through the testing site, but the criteria is that you must have at least one COVID-19 symptom, such as a cough, fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. You do not need a doctor referral.

The testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2425 West Broadway in Robbinsdale.

Here are instructions for when you arrive at the testing site, according to North Memorial Health:

Upon Arrival

When arriving on site please call the scheduling hotline to pre-register for testing. You should remain in your car and have an insurance card, a valid ID and accurate contact information ready. After registering, you will follow signs to the appropriate lane and tent for parking and testing.

During Testing

During testing, please pull up to the testing site and open your window. The site will be operated by clinical staff who will swab your nose. The sample is then put into a sterile container to be sent for testing. You will then receive an after-visit summary card with follow-up information. At that point you may roll up your window and drive away.

After Testing

Test results will be available in 5-7 days. You will receive your results through MyChart or we will call you with your results. Please do not call your providers office, or North Memorial Health's operator as they will not be able to get you your results.