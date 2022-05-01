Omicron cases are high, but doctors say there is hope for the future with peak coming soon

The days are dark, but some doctors see a bright spot in the coming weeks with the omicron wave peaking later this month.

MINNEAPOLIS — We are in the middle of a dark time COVID-wise.

With more than a half a million new cases daily in the U.S. due to omicron. Monday alone the U.S. saw more than a million new cases.

But there is hope that there will be brighter days ahead with many experts forecasting that the number of new cases could go down in the coming weeks.

"I don't think we're wrong in having a little bit of optimism that after this omicron wave comes, that there may be some better days ahead,” said Dr. Greg Siwek, an infectious disease specialist at Regions Hospital.

Siwek says several experts predict the omicron wave will peak sometime in January.

One forecast from Columbia University suggests it could come as early as Jan. 9.

Another forecast from the Institute of Health Metrics at the University of Washington says the peak will be closer to the Jan. 29.

But nearly every forecast out there suggests the peak here in the U.S. should come by the end of the month.

"I think with this particular strain it could be more dramatic than what we've seen with other peaks where it has been more gradual. With this one it tends to be a high peak and then it comes down more quickly than what we've seen,” Dr. Siwek says.

So, it's very possible that four to six weeks from now we could be in a very different situation.

"I think we're very optimistic about some of the tools we have right now for us. I guess one thing would be the booster and that can still help. Some of the other treatments we have are promising. There's a Pfizer pill that has just been given emergency use authorization. We all agree that it's a very helpful treatment, but where it's in a little bit of a short supply right now,” Siwek says.

And it’s very possible that given the unique nature of this new variant, a lot of Americans could build up a significant amount of natural immunity against the virus.

"There's going to be so much immunity both from getting infected and from the vaccine that we'll be in much better shape. We're kind of paying the price right now with a lot of cases, a lot of people missing work, and hospitals being strained, but hopefully the payoff later will be that we have developed a lot of immunity and things can be milder and more normal in the months to come,” Siwek says.

But being optimistic doesn't mean that we can let our guard down. Siwek and many other experts say it’s more important than ever to take precautions such as wearing masks when you’re in close proximity with other people, and to stay home when you’re sick.

And even though there are some reasons to be hopeful for the future, this virus has taught us that things can change in an instant.

We could see another variant that completely changes things again.

