Omicron variant continues to surge during holidays, health officials urge public to get tested

ST PAUL, Minn. — As Minnesotans head back home after celebrating the holidays with family and friends, local doctors are urging people to get tested - with cases of COVID-19 likely to keep surging as the omicron variant continues to spread rapidly worldwide.

"All the basic mitigation efforts that we used or that we are getting tired of using, are more important than ever," said Dr. Madeleine Gagnon, Vice Chief of Staff at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare.

Dr. Gagnon says, unlike other variants, omicron is highly contagious. "It can pass and spread between two people with great ease," she said.

Although health officials say omicron appears to result in mild illness that can resemble the common cold, the new variant has already pushed daily coronavirus case counts higher than the peak of the recent delta wave.

As of Thursday, the U.S. had reported more than 51 million total COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC. Dr. Gagnon says it's important for those coming back from holiday gatherings or preparing to celebrate, to be proactive when it comes to their health and the COVID-19 virus.

"Who have you seen in the last 48 hours, and anyone who you have seen, are they becoming symptomatic," she said. "If you are not feeling well or you had a high risk exposure, the people that you were staying with for the holidays, they are all sick with COVID-19, then you would want to stay home yourself and get tested," said Dr. Gagnon.

As the global pandemic continues to overwhelm area hospitals, Dr. Gagnon urges the public to practice safe mitigation efforts to help stop the spread.

"Focus on what we can control and each one of us can control our own actions," said Dr. Gagnon.

If you have been exposed to COVID-19, follow these recommendations and testing, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Learn how to celebrate the holidays safely here.

Minnesota offers free PCR or rapid testing at more than 20 community sites statewide. Results from many home test kits return in as quickly as 20 minutes.

The vaccine clinics at Mall of America and MSP Airport are accepting appointments or walk-ins & offering boosters. The MOA clinic is closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The MSP clinics are closed Jan 1.

