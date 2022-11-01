Omicron wave puts colleges in a tough spot as students come back to campus

When students started holiday break the COVID situation was very different than it is now.

MINNESOTA, USA — The omicron wave is creating a lot of issues for colleges and universities.

For many schools, the spring semester will start in just a few days, and the COVID situation heading into the holiday break was very different than it is now.

"It has absolutely changed,” Dr. Karen Lange says.

Lange is the Vice President of Student Affairs at the University of Saint Thomas.

She is also the co-chair of the university’s COVID-19 planning committee.

"At this point we are moving forward with in-person classes,” Lange says.

"Of course we're still requiring masks. We've been requiring masks since the Fall and still social distancing where possible."

The University of Saint Thomas has a later start date than most other universities.

Classes don't start up again until Jan. 31, so they have some time to see how this omicron wave plays out.

But at Winona State University, the spring semester started on Monday, Jan. 10.

Their approach is to hold a two-week "lay low period."

During that time, in-person classes will still be allowed, but meetings, student activities and other gatherings will be conducted over Zoom to minimize in-person contact.

"We're having those discussions also,” Lange says.

At the University of Saint Thomas they're considering a two-week "quiet period," but Lange says they haven't made a decision yet.

At Macalester College they're taking things a step further with a "quiet period" that lasts until Feb. 1.

At Macalester College, university officials have also decided to hold classes remotely during the first two days of the semester, Jan. 20 and 21, so students can take a mandatory COVID-19 test before they can go back into the classroom.

College officials say students will also be required to get a booster shot before Feb. 1.

At the University of Saint Thomas, Lange says they are recommending boosters, but aren't requiring them at this time.

"And we are planning several booster clinics on campus. Starting the 24th of January we'll have booster clinics every day in our center for wellbeing,” Lange explains.

At the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus, administrators are also preparing to welcome back students on Jan. 18.

President Joan Gabel wrote a letter to students and employees.

In that letter Gabel encouraged students to get their booster shots.

She also said professors will be given more flexibility to go back and forth between in-person and virtual learning to keep students safe.

But her expectation is that classes will start the semester in-person.

As you can see from this small sample of colleges and universities, everyone is doing things a little differently.

So, if you're a parent who has a college student, or you're a student yourself, you might want to check your university's website to see how they're approaching things and what kinds of rules and procedures are in place heading into the spring semester.

