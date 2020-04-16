One month supply of most personal protective equipment now in Minnesota stockpile

State PPE procurement team is still in search of protective gowns, but more expected soon.

MINNEAPOLIS — When Minnesota Governor Tim Walz extended the state stay at home order on April 8, he said efforts to find personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare workers had hit roadblocks.

"We had a significant number of PPE ready to move out of China before the Chinese Army surrounded the facility and said they're not going anywhere," Gov. Walz said.

Just one week later, the woman leading a statewide PPE team says they have enough of most supplies in stock to last at least a month, with more on the way.

"I think we're in a much better position than we were a week ago and a much, much better position than we were two weeks ago," said Alice Roberts-Davis, commissioner of the the Minnesota Department of Administration.

Roberts-Davis says the biggest reason for the turnaround is thanks to some big help from corporate partners like Toro, Target, EcoLab, 3M and Medtronic; which all helped connect the state with their trusted vendors domestically and abroad.

"They've even connected with some vendors who have a presence in Asia," Roberts-Davis said. "Who have gone to factories to do inspections. They have sourced the product, looked at the product on our behalf, sent us photographs of them wearing the product so that we could make sure that it meets our quality specifications."

In the last two and a half weeks, Roberts-Davis says they have now delivered the following PPE.

Deliveries:

282,000 facemasks

77,000 face shields

355,000 pairs of gloves

66,000 gowns

32,000 N95 respirators

Meanwhile, the state has compiled an even greater amount of PPE in a state warehouse in anticipation of a peak in cases.

In stock at state warehouse:

331,000 facemasks

47,000 face shields

1,500,000 pairs of gloves

1,000 gowns

378,000 N95 respirators

"We have plenty of inventory on all of the commodities except for gowns," Roberts-Davis said. "Those have been a little bit more difficult for us to source but I think we're on a lead for gowns today and so we're happy about that."

Kent Erdahl: "So it's not necessarily that they are at a dire level right now? It's that you're trying to stockpile enough for that peak?"

Roberts-Davis: "Not necessarily stockpile, once they get to a three day, or less, supply they have the have the ability to go in and requisition from us, from our warehouse the products that they need."

The Minnesota National Guard and State Patrol are now making 30-60 deliveries a day to healthcare facilities across the state, and Roberts-Davis says big orders will still be needed to meet a peak in demand that could be more than 12 weeks away.

"We have asked providers to be conservative and change the way that they use PPE, only again, because we don't know how quickly we'll be able to get more supplies in," she said.

The supplies that do come, won't just be from out of state. More and more local businesses, big and small, have been making a noticeable difference by helping produce face shields, masks and even gowns.

"And we're really grateful for that," Roberts-Davis said. "It shows a lot of what Minnesota is about as far as people stepping up, coming together and contributing to make a difference."

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.