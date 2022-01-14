Ordway to require proof of booster shots starting Feb. 1

Guests are also required to wear masks at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Cloth masks will no longer be acceptable.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts announced that it will not only be requiring audience members to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, but starting Feb. 1, 2022, attendees will also need to provide proof that they've received a booster shot.

The Ordway is also requiring all guests and staff to wear masks at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Cloth masks will no longer be acceptable, according to the venue's updated mask policy. People will be required to wear N95, KN95, KF94 or surgical masks.

For more information on the current COVID protocols, visit the Ordway's website.

Last month, the Ordway canceled the final three performances of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" due to positive COVID cases within the show's crew.