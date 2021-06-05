Outdoor event organizers looking forward to lifted restrictions on gatherings

According to Governor Tim Walz, capacity limits on outdoor events will come to an end – starting Friday.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The gates outside Canterbury park are locked now, but not for long.

John Groen is the VP of marketing at Canterbury Park. The racetrack and event venue was forced to limit capacity due to COVID-19 last year. He says today's news announcing a timeline to end COVID-19 restrictions, was a long time coming.

"First text out was to concert people, Jerry Braam and Twin Cities Summer Jam to say it's officially on, but also our live racing team couldn't be more excited," says Groen.

"I felt it was a win for Minnesota," says festival CEO, Jerry Braam.

Braam, is moving forward with the three day music festival in Shakopee in July. He was forced to postpone the festival last year.

"We were the first major festival to shut down in Midwest, we felt it was socially responsible to do it early on," says Braam.

According to Governor Tim Walz, capacity limits on outdoor events will come to an end – starting Friday.

The remaining capacity and distancing limits will end for indoor and outdoor gatherings on May 28 – although face masks will still be required at outdoor venues with over 500 people.

"Very relieved because we started planning in the fall of last year, and we had to just go as if things would be OK by July," says Pat Parnow, with the Loring Park Art Festival.

Now, organizers around Minnesota say they're excited for what's to come.

"Getting outside to do this kind of stuff and come together is going to be great," says Braam.

We reached out to organizers with the Basilica Block Party. They issued a statement saying:

"The Basilica Block Party will not be held in July of 2021. We are actively exploring other options for the fall. We will share more information as soon as it becomes available."

