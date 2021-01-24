Packers fans head to Hudson for NFC championship game

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services put out a plea to fans to limit tailgates and watch parties ahead of the game.

HUDSON, Wis. — Tyler Larson is one of just a few Green Bay Packers fans who came out to Hudson, Wisconsin to watch the Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Minnesota, being on that side, not a lot of fan base there, so had to shoot over here," says Larson.

Nick Meurett, a 10-year Packers fan, came out to Second Street before heading to a small gathering with close friends.

"Hanging out in a heated garage, watching it on a big screen TV," says Meurett.

As fans scurried to catch the game, which ended with the Buccaneers hanging on to win 31-26, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services put out a plea to fans to limit tailgates and watch parties, as the number of positive COVID 19 cases rises to 1,119 positive cases Sunday – with six new deaths.

"This is not the season to have tailgating in the parking lot, intermingle with other parties from other parts of the states where we can have cross contamination," said Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, with the Wisconsin Health Department.

The Packers organization announced 6,500 season ticket holders were allowed at Lambeau field, with additional guests, including first responders and frontline healthcare workers. The Packers organization also banned tailgating for the game.