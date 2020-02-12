Survey shows those that are working, are working more

Forty-three percent of Minneapolis workers surveyed said they work more than 8 hours a day, and 60% said they work weekends now too.

MINNEAPOLIS — For those who continue to work during the pandemic, it turns out you are working more. A new survey from staffing firm, Robert Half, found many people are working longer hours than before the pandemic. In fact, across the U.S., 34% of people said they felt more “burned out” than last year.

“What burnout can lead to is mistakes, disengagement, lower productivity, it can even lead to turnover which can be so costly,” says Elizabeth Hang with Robert Half.

Robert Half found that 43% of those surveyed in Minneapolis claim to be working more than 8 hours a day. To put that in perspective, 71% of peeps in Tampa claim long hours, and just 30% of folks in San Francisco are putting in the OT. And when it comes to weekends, 60% of employees here are using that time for work. Why? One reason is when you work from home, the lines are blurred.

“People are working at different times throughout the day due to their personal situations, and so people have this pressure to be like, I don't want to hold the project up, or the deadline up, so even though maybe they've kind of put in their eight hours plus, they're checking in later to make sure work can continue along,” says Hang.

Work-life balance is a two-way street. Hang says employers need to prioritize the important stuff for team members to focus on, encourage time off, and share helpful resources for the crew to tap into. And employees, you have some ownership in this too.

“Number one they need to protect your time," suggests Hang.

“Reclaim your commute. I think a lot of people are like, I don't have to commute, so I don't mind working a little bit longer, but it's like do something for yourself during that time, exercise, meditate, do something that gives you joy,” she says.

And make sure to take time, and truly disconnect from work.