Physicians urging people to double down on COVID-19 safety precautions

MINNEAPOLIS — Physicians across the country are planning for the worst.

"We must all do what we can to slow or halt the spread of this virus," says Bruce Siegel, MD, President and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals.

This call to action comes as hundreds of thousands of people have died from COVID 19 - with no end in sight.

“If this continues on this trend, those numbers could be staggering,” says Dr. Andrew Laudenbach with Hennepin Healthcare.

Dr. Laudenbach said he's witnessed the effects of COVID 19 on patients, firsthand.

“Devastating and something that you have to keep in mind, and this is something that's still early on at least numbers wise, there are only a tiny number of our states population that has had COVID so far,” says Dr. Laudenbach.

Minnesota Department of Health officials announced Monday 1,578 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths. The state total is now at 135,372 cases and 2,353 deaths since early March.

“This pandemic has had a terrible and disproportionate impact on communities of color,” says Dr. Siegel. “That has created big challenges for hospitals and anchor these communities with healthcare access and economic opportunity."

As flu season approaches, physicians are urging people to double down on safety measures to help keep at-risk people and health care workers safe.

“I’m worried about these big gatherings coming up, Halloween, a huge election, thanksgiving and Christmas," says Dr. Laudenbach."Flu season is coming up. We don't know what to expect."