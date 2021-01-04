Expecting moms are looking for facts and guidance when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's what we're learning from medical professionals.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Should pregnant women get the COVID vaccine?

Expecting moms have enough to worry about when it comes to their little bundle of joy, but COVID-19 brought on a whole new set of challenges.

Pregnant women are looking for facts and guidance. KARE 11's Alicia Lewis, who is also expecting her first child, did some digging and reached out to Dr. Todd Stanhope with North Memorial on what he thinks we should do.

"I encourage all pregnant women to consider getting the vaccine for several reasons," said Dr. Stanhope, who highlighted what we know about the vaccine so far.

We know that pregnant women were not studied specifically during the vaccine trials but are being monitored now in ongoing trials and early results are promising.

We know the vaccine cannot give someone COVID-19, because there's no live or dead virus in the shot.

We also know mRNA does not change DNA.

"We don't anticipate that there will be any risk to the baby as a consequence of receiving the vaccine," said Dr. Stanhope.

From his own personal experience with patients, Dr. Stanhope says COVID can be much worse in pregnant women.

"We have had critically ill pregnant women who are more at risk because of their pregnancy for severe COVID disease," said Dr. Stanhope.

Dr. Stanhope's wife, Amanda, is not only a nurse practitioner, she too is pregnant.

She says like any medical decisions we make in life, it's personal. Amanda recommends everyone should weigh out their own personal risks and benefits and consider evidence-based data before making their decision.

"I think more recently, just the evidence showing that there are antibodies found in baby cord blood and women's breast milk which is extremely reassuring and I think that provides us with a lot more hope too," said Amanda Stanhope.