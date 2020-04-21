President Trump will sign executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into US

President Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter on Monday night.

HOUSTON — In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

Trump said the order will be put in place in order to protect the jobs of American citizens.

It's not clear when the order will be signed or how long it will remain in effect.

There were more than 776,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 41,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 71,000 recoveries. More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Worldwide, there have been 2.4 million cases and nearly 169,000 deaths.

Here are some key updates for Monday, April 20, 2020.