President Trump will sign executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into US

HOUSTON — In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.
Trump said the order will be put in place in order to protect the jobs of American citizens.
It's not clear when the order will be signed or how long it will remain in effect.
There were more than 776,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 41,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 71,000 recoveries. More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted nationwide.
Worldwide, there have been 2.4 million cases and nearly 169,000 deaths.
Here are some key updates for Monday, April 20, 2020.
- President Trump leads White House briefing to update the public on coronavirus containment fight
- MLB can cut pay, lay off managers, coaches starting May 1
- Massachusetts becoming new virus hotspot
- Number of daily deaths in New York state continues to drop
- WHO head warns worst of virus is still ahead
- Restaurant industry estimated to lose $240 billion by end of the year
- Fauci warns economic recovery will not happen if reopening is too fast
- Pope Francis postpones international family rally, World Youth Day
- White House to hold call with governors on testing supplies
- US, Mexico and Canada agree to extend border closures
- Prince Philip made a public statement praising healthcare workers.
- Shops, schools begin opening in Germany, Denmark
- President Trump says his administration and Congress are getting close to a deal on a $450 billion aid package.
- Trump says he'll use the Defense Production Act to increase the manufacturing of swabs used to test for coronavirus.