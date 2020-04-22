Private labs look to boost COVID-19 testing

Private health systems across Minnesota are looking to boost COVID-19 testing capacity.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Walz administration has made it clear that increased COVID-19 testing – as many as 5,000 per day – will be the key to safely and slowly re-opening the economy.

As of Tuesday, the state had tested more than 47,000 people but had never cracked 2,000 in a single day. It is no secret that these numbers must go up.

But help – continued help, that is – could be on the way, from powerhouse health systems Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and Hennepin Healthcare. They’re already vital parts of the testing system, but all of them have signaled a willingness to increase both diagnostic testing and the serological blood testing that would identify COVID-19 immunity.

Representatives from all three systems testified on Tuesday in front of a Senate health committee, which is weighing multiple measures to award millions in potential COVID-19 testing grant funding. The University of Minnesota, in particular, has asked for $20 million to increase capacity of both diagnostic and serological testing.

Although lawmakers still need to sort out the details of the funding, they received valuable input from the three private systems over a video conference call on Tuesday. They also heard testimony from Minnesota Department of Health assistant commissioner Daniel Huff.

“If I want to get tested, why can’t I? That’s what we’re trying to solve,” Huff said. He likened the testing issue, which has been plagued with global lab supply shortages, to driving down a hill without headlights. “Testing gives us headlights.”

The private health care systems want to help the state reach its goal of 5,000 diagnostic tests a day – but that’s just one part of the testing landscape. Several medical experts told state lawmakers that diagnostic “molecular” tests can be supplemented with the serological blood tests, which could help identify who has already built the COVID-19 immunity.

“I think that when those two tests are used in combination, we can get a much better appreciation,” Dr. Matthew Binnicker of Mayo Clinic said, “at least currently, at this stage in the pandemic, for where a patient is at.”

Although lawmakers are still debating the funding avenues, they seemed to find a consensus on the health committee that testing is a key aspect.