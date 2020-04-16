Programs offer discounts on telephone, wireless, internet

People who are eligible for the Lifeline program may receive a monthly discount of up to $9.25 for landline telephone, wireless or internet service.

The State of Minnesota serving up a reminder during these Stay at Home times that there are programs offering low-income residents discounts on landlines, wireless and internet service.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and the Department of Commerce are responsible for the Telephone Assistance Plan (TAP), which is part of the federal Lifeline program.

People who are eligible for the Lifeline program may receive a monthly discount of up to $9.25 for landline telephone, wireless or internet service.

There are additional benefits for people living on Tribal lands.

TAP offers a $7.00 monthly credit on phone bills, and with the Lifeline credit, recipients would receive credit of $16.25 per month.

To be eligible the service must be in your name, have proof that you or a member of your household meet the income guidelines or participate in one or more qualifying assistance programs.

For more information contact the Minnesota PUC’s Consumer Affairs Office at 651-296-0406, 800-657-3782 and consumer.puc@state.mn.us

For help in accessing both Lifeline and TAP click here.