Mall of America opens drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site

Starting Friday, you can get tested at MOA, and have your results in less than 30 minutes.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Starting Friday, a new drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing center will be opening in Minnesota, conveniently located near MSP airport.

The site is operated by Health Gauge, and is the first testing site of it's kind in Minnesota. It's located in the far north parking lot at the Mall of America at the intersection of 24th Avenue South and East 79th Street in Bloomington.

In a press release, the company said their tests have a 96.7% accuracy rate.

Appointments are made online, and often can be same-day. The test uses a less-invasive nasal swab administered by local health workers. The whole process is completed while you sit in your car, and the company says it can all be done in less than 30 minutes.

“While many people have had to wait several days to get both an appointment and the results of COVID-19 tests, we are excited to bring our easy-to-use and affordable drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing to one of the premier sites in the Midwest, Mall of America,” said Health Gauge President and Co-founder Scott McGlothlen. “Our rapid testing, which can produce results in less than 30 minutes, requires no pre-qualification, with same-day bookings and results to provide peace of mind to everyone, especially during the holiday season.”