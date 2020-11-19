Walz: Minnesota to announce 76 new COVID deaths Thursday, single-day high

The governor also told the Minnesota Executive Council that more than 8,000 new infections will also be reported.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Nov. 19

More than 8,000 new cases, 76 deaths to be reported Thursday

Walz closes gyms, indoor dining, pauses sports as COVID cases spike

62 of 87 counties now under distance learning recommendations

Eleven new COVID-19 testing sites to open across Minnesota; mail order testing program now available statewide

10 a.m.

In a meeting of the Minnesota Executive Council Governor Tim Walz warned that state health officials will confirm 76 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, a new single-day high.

"We will be reporting record numbers of 8,000 infections, an absolutely staggering and heartbreaking 76 deaths, dozens of hospitalizations and ICU capacity is reaching what we knew," Walz told the council in audio shared by MPR News.

During the same meeting Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said hospitalizations related to the coronavirus are up 80% over the last two weeks, beyond the state's projections.

When asked about the governor's numbers an MDH spokesperson would not confirm them, saying the department's daily statistics would be shared at 11 a.m., as usual.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

6 p.m.

Governor Tim Walz announced a four-week dial back plan to help control the spread of COVID-19, as case numbers surge across the state and country, and as many hospitals report nearing capacity.

Walz is turning back the dial on in-person dining, sports, gyms and other social activities. The restrictions will take effect Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m. and last until Friday, Dec. 18.

“Today marks a somber milestone in the pandemic as we surpass 3,000 Minnesotans lost to COVID-19,” Gov. Walz said in the release. “This immense loss strikes at the heart of our state. We are at a breaking point. As hospitals near the crisis of turning away new patients, continuing as things are is simply not sustainable. The actions announced today will help prevent more families from losing a loved one and ensure our hospitals can treat those who fall ill. While these actions mean incredible hardship for many, they are the fastest way to recover our economy, keep our kids in school, and get back to the activities we love.”

Here is the list of things being halted for four weeks time.

All in-person dining — both indoor and outdoor

All social gatherings with individuals outside your household

Organized sports — youth and adult

Gyms/fitness centers — including yoga, martial arts, dance studios

Recreation centers/public pools

Indoor entertainment venues

Weddings receptions/private parties

According to the governor's announcement, retail businesses, salons and places of worship will remain open with proper precautions in place. Childcare will also remain open and schools will continue to operate under the Safe Learning Plan.

2 p.m.

The Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported 7,989 new cases Wednesday, the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day since the pandemic began. Health officials also reported 52 new deaths and 283 additional hospitalizations.

In a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers extended the statewide mask mandate to January 2021. The mandate was set to expire Saturday.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows another record high number of new cases at 7,989. And listen to this: 19% of all hospitalized #COVID19 patients are in the ICU. Only 9% of ICU beds are available across the state. More about hospital capacity: https://t.co/bttprXAVBL pic.twitter.com/DKyi1QlrCf — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 18, 2020

11 a.m.

State health officials released numbers Wednesday reflecting the single deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 67 people died of coronavirus in the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing the state total to 3,010. Of those deaths 2,066, or 69% of them, are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings. Records show the previous single-day high in deaths was 56, recorded on Nov. 11.

The regrettable record high in deaths comes on the day Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce a new round of restrictions to deal with Minnesota's skyrocketing COVID case rate. A source says those restrictions will include closing gyms and fitness centers, rolling back on bars and restaurants to allow takeout-only, and pausing high school and youth sports. Those restrictions will reportedly last for at least four weeks.

New cases are down more than 800 from Tuesday, with MDH reporting an additional 5,102 Minnesotans testing positive for the virus. Those new cases were confirmed by 37,026 tests (33,237 PCR, 3,789 Antigen) processed in private and state labs.

A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case by health officials, while a positive Antigen test is considered a probable case.

The total cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is now 242,043.

Total hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic now sit at 13,892, with 3,307 requiring care in the ICU. As of Tuesday Minnesota hospitals were dealing with 1,706 COVID in-patient coronavirus cases, with 355 of those patients in intensive care.

Those ages 20 to 24 continue to make up the state's largest grouping of COVID cases, with 27,725 and two fatalities, followed by people 25 to 29 with 22,853 cases and three deaths. The demographic from 85 to 89 accounts for the largest number of deaths, with 552 in just 3,046 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity in the state with 53,486 cases and 1,061 fatalities, followed by Ramsey County with 22,497 cases and 441 deaths. Anoka County reports 17,374 cases and 196 deaths.

Cook County in northeast Minnesota reports the least COVID activity with 48 cases and zero fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. Lake of the Woods County is next with 78 cases and a single death.