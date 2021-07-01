Restaurant owners react to Gov. Tim Walz's announcement loosening indoor dining restirctions

Gov. Walz announced restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity for indoor dining.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — The Bird House Eat and Drink in Robbinsdale is a dream project for Nell Currey-Dykhuis and her husband, who had to shift gears when COVID-19 restrictions forced restaurants to limit capacity indoors.

"Since we've been open, we've had to adjust our model 5 different times," says Currey-Dykhuis.

But there's a sigh of relief after Gov. Tim Walz announced restaurants and bars in the state can reopen at 50% capacity for indoor dining starting Monday. The governor also added that bar service can resume with customers in groups of two, sitting at tables that are properly spaced.

"If he was going to go with 25 % maximum occupancy ... it just doesn't work," says Mike Jennings, owner of Jimmy's Kitchen and Bar in Minnetonka. "It turns into a situation where you open up and lose more money than if you just stayed close."

Many businesses are now contemplating whether or not they are able to reopen come Monday.

"I think a lot of us in this industry are looking at January, February dark days as really dark days and that has a lot of us weighing our options for opening as well," says Currey-Dykhuis.

"A lot of us would like to be open at full capacity, but Governor Tim Walz also has an obligation to the people of Minnesota, and we really respect that from him," says Jennings.

While there's still a lot to do before Monday's reopening date, restaurant owners say they're grateful to serve customers indoors again.

Statement from Liz Rammer, CEO, Hospitality Minnesota regarding Governor Walz announcement on reopening today:

"It is great news that restaurants, foodservice and other hospitality-related businesses are being allowed to get back to do what they do best. Reopening will bring in much-needed revenue at a desperate time for these businesses. We know that operators committed to following the protocols will keep their guests and workers safe and the data supports this. For an industry that provides 300,000 jobs in Minnesota and is integral to every community in the state, the road to recovery is going to be long and we’re very glad to get started."