Retailers reopen Monday for curbside service only

At Legacy Glassworks in Minneapolis, the open sign is on once again.
"Sure is we couldn't be happier," said owner Josh Wilken-Simon.
His business has been closed since the end of March. Now he can finally get back to selling his glass art.
"Handful of sales this morning so we're optimistic," said Wilken-Simon. "While they stay in their car we'll bring the order to table. We're hoping everybody does curbside because you know you gotta do what you can."
In Long Lake, Augusta Dog Training has reopened as dog groomers were allowed to do curbside service as well.
"You just feel better being able to come to work," said Owner Kathryn Newman.
She says people are calling and several customers dropped off their dogs for grooming.
It's still a slower than normal first day back on the job.
"We are slower now than the first days at each location," said Newman.
Several stores at the Mall of America opened for curbside service as well.
Customers can contact those stores online or on the phone and arrange for pickup.
"Curbside delivery is a great step," said Bruce Nustad with the Minnesota Retailers Association.
He says this is a good start for these retailers, but he knows curbside service won't keep these businesses open for good.
"I guess our encouragement is let's do a great job. Lets keep thing nice and safe and hopefully by mid-May we can get open again," said Nustad.
Josh hopes customers will be able to come inside soon for that in-store experience.
"If we have to do curbside for the next six months there's no way we'll make it," he said.
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.