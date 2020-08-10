Rising case rates leave just 5 Minnesota counties under in-person learning recommendations

The data is meant to be used as guidance in each district or school's decision-making process, and doesn't necessarily indicate any immediate changes.

ST PAUL, Minn — New weekly guidance released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows some level of distance learning is now recommended in all but five of Minnesota's 87 counties, with COVID-19 case rates holding steady or rising across much of the state.

According to the latest data, only Cook, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, and Pennington counties have COVID-19 case rates low enough for the state to recommend full in-person learning in schools. All five counties are in northern Minnesota.

Nine Minnesota counties currently fall under the state's recommendations for full distance learning: Big Stone, Blue Earth, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Pine, Redwood, Swift, Waseca and Yellow Medicine.

The guidance is based on data reflecting COVID-19 case rates per 10,000 people from Sept. 13 to Sept. 26. Waseca County had the highest rate in the state in that period, with 162.16 cases per 10,000 residents, marking the fifth straight week with a rate of 50 or higher.

State officials have emphasized that this case data alone does not automatically determine the learning plan or any changes for a particular county or school district; the data is meant to be used as guidance in each district or school's decision-making process.

Hover over a county in the map below to see its current learning recommendation based on the MDH data:

According to the state's Safe Learning Plan, the county case data leads to five recommended learning models:

0-9 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for all students

: In-person learning for all students 10-19 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students

: In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students 20-29 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for all students

: Hybrid learning for all students 30-49 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students

: Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students 50 or more cases per 10,000: Distance learning for all students

In the metro area, Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Scott and Washington counties fall under recommendations for a hybrid learning model. Carver and Ramsey counties were under the recommendations for in-person learning in elementary schools and hybrid learning for secondary students.

The latest data marks a sharp contrast from the first round of recommended learning model data released in early August, which showed COVID-19 case rates low enough for full in-person learning in more than half (48) of the state's 87 counties.

Also on Thursday, MDH added four more schools to its list of school buildings with five or more confirmed COVID cases:

Horizon Middle School, Moorhead

Grand Rapids Senior High, Grand Rapids

Roosevelt Elementary, Willmar

Rocori Senior High, Cold Spring

Those schools are in addition to the 7 buildings listed last week:

Brainerd Senior High School, Brainerd

Albert Lea Senior High School, Albert Lea

Isanti Middle School, Isanti

Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School, Fairmont

Martin Luther High School, Northrop

St. Paul Lutheran School , Fairmont

Hinckley Elementary, Hinckley