Robbinsdale students determined to support cancer patients, survivors

Robbinsdale Area Schools normally hosts Relay for Life as an in-person event. This year, they're raising money for cancer research on Facebook and Instagram.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn — The term "terminal" doesn't sit well with Monica Theis because she's the definition of strong.

Theis has survived both Hodgkin's lymphoma and breast cancer. She was first diagnosed in 1992 with stage three Hodgkin's lymphoma. In 2004, she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer. In 2011, stage three breast cancer. And since 2015, she has lived with stage four metastatic breast cancer.

"I don't like to use the word 'terminal," Theis said. "I like to use the word 'incurable.'"

And perhaps with more research, we can all call it curable. The American Cancer Society is on an ongoing mission to make that a reality by financially supporting cancer research. One of its critical fundraisers is Relay for Life.

Relay for Life events happen across the country. For Robbinsdale Area High Schools, hosting the 12-hour walkathon had been a cakewalk in previous years. Students were eager to help. But this year, they ran into challenges because of the stay-at-home order in place due to COVID-19.

Cooper High School senior Orla White has served on the student committee all four years of high school. For the last two years, she has held the position of head chair, leading a team of 30 students from both her school and Armstrong High School. Instead of canceling, the group decided to host a virtual version of Relay for Life.

"Being part of an organization like the American Cancer Society, you realize how not having your expectations met is a small price to pay for what we're doing for the betterment of the community and to keep people safe," White said.

From 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 1, the community is invited to join live feeds on Instagram and Facebook for survivor stories, a silent auction, Zumba, and a view of the iconic luminaria bags.

"When I used to look out into those stands and see all those kids when we did the walk with the luminarias and they'd all be standing behind me and in front of me, I felt like I had this team of people that were on my team," Theis said.

"It's making me tear up because not having that this year is really really hard but having them show up, knowing that this money is going towards research and going towards survivors, it fuels so much hope in me that my life is going to continue."