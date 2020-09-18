Rochester bar closes due to health and safety hazards

Olmsted County Public Health is requiring that the business close for at least 72 hours.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Olmsted County is temporarily shutting down Dooley's Pub in Rochester, Minnesota due to health and safety hazards.

According to KTTC, an NBC affiliate in Rochester, county officials have suspended the establishment's food and beverage license after it continued to violate health and safety restrictions.

Dooley's Pub was also shut down in July after the Minnesota Department of Health reported 26 cases of the coronavirus linked to the business.

According to a news release from the county, recent "recurring imminent health and safety hazards have been documented and observed that directly place Dooley’s employees and patrons at increased risk to COVID-19 exposure."

The County said these violations include violations of Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders, including a lack of physical distancing by customers and staff, lack of mask wearing and not restricting the number of occupants in the building to 50% or less, according to KTTC reports.