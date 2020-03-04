Rock the Garden canceled, Pride postponed over COVID-19

Some of Minnesota's favorite summer events, like Rock the Garden and Twin Cities Pride, will have to wait.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two more big summer cancellations rolled in Friday in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Walker and The Current have officially canceled this year's Rock the Garden, which was scheduled for Saturday, June 20. And Twin Cities Pride is postponed until an undetermined date.

“These decisions have been incredibly difficult for us to make,” said Twin Cities Pride Board Chair Darcie Baumann in a statement. “Our staff and volunteers are still spending countless hours exploring every possible option for us to be able to celebrate Pride safely."

While Pride is expected to be rescheduled, Rock the Garden will simply resume in 2021, according to organizers.

"For 22 years, we’ve been producing this beloved community celebration of eclectic, joyous, creative music, featuring both iconic figures as well as emerging local and national music artists," said Philip Bither, McGuire Director and Senior Curator for Performing Arts at the Walker. "The community aspect is what we’ll miss most and what we’ll most look forward to when we welcome our audiences back to Rock the Garden in 2021.”

The news comes on the heels of an announcement Friday that Minneapolis beaches, pools and water parks will be closed this summer to prevent the spread of coronavirus.