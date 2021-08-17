Saint Paul Public Schools votes unanimously to require masks in school buildings

Superintendent Joe Gothard introduced the resolution that would require masks for everyone older than 2 inside school buildings, including students and visitors.

ST PAUL, Minn. — On the eve of the 2021 fall semester, amid a surge of delta variant cases across the state, Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS) will require masks in all of their district facilities after a the school board voted unanimously to approve the measure Tuesday evening.

Board members listened to a round robin of public feedback both for and against a resolution introduced by SPPS Superintendent Joe Gothard that would require masks for everyone older than 2 inside school buildings, including students and visitors.

The decision comes on the heels of a similar vote cast by Minnesota's largest school district, Anoka-Hennepin, which recommended that students and staff wear masks, without going so far as to mandate the measure. Neighboring Minneapolis Public Schools, however, will require everyone to be masked within school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The St. Paul school board just voted unanimously to require "universal indoor masking for all people in a school setting" in 2021-2022. One board member also wants to explore the concept of vaccination mandates for employees down the line. — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) August 18, 2021

SPPS said on their website that in planning to require masks, they're following current recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC. MDH notes that while fewer children are getting seriously ill with COVID, they can still spread the virus to others. Since children under 12 are not able to get a COVID vaccine, there is an increased risk of transmitting cases of COVID within classrooms.