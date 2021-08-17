Saint Paul Public Schools votes unanimously to require masks in school buildings

ST PAUL, Minn. — On the eve of the 2021 fall semester, amid a surge of delta variant cases across the state, Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS) will require masks in all of their district facilities after a the school board voted unanimously to approve the measure Tuesday evening.
Board members listened to a round robin of public feedback both for and against a resolution introduced by SPPS Superintendent Joe Gothard that would require masks for everyone older than 2 inside school buildings, including students and visitors.
The decision comes on the heels of a similar vote cast by Minnesota's largest school district, Anoka-Hennepin, which recommended that students and staff wear masks, without going so far as to mandate the measure. Neighboring Minneapolis Public Schools, however, will require everyone to be masked within school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
SPPS said on their website that in planning to require masks, they're following current recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC. MDH notes that while fewer children are getting seriously ill with COVID, they can still spread the virus to others. Since children under 12 are not able to get a COVID vaccine, there is an increased risk of transmitting cases of COVID within classrooms.
MDH recommends that everyone over the age of 12 get a COVID vaccine. In addition to vaccination locations provided by the state and health care providers, three SPPS schools are hosting vaccination clinics. These locations are open to students and their families, as well as anyone in the community still in need of a vaccine. Find more information about these clinics here.