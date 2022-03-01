School districts urge caution as kids return to classes

As students return post-winter break, district leaders are asking parents to keep their children at home if they aren't feeling well as COVID cases spike.

MINNEAPOLIS — Many school districts across Minnesota are returning students to classrooms today, but with COVID cases still on the rise districts are asking parents to keep their kids home if they're sick.

In a letter to parents, the Minneapolis Public School district emphasized that if a student has cold or COVID-like symptoms, they should not come to class. Instead they should stay at home and get tested for the virus.

Superintendent Ed Graff also wrote that as of Sunday, the district did not have plans to move all students to distance learning. However, if there is a surge in infections, certain schools may temporarily pivot to online classes.

At Saint Paul Public Schools, as students return on Monday morning the district continues to advocate for vaccines, masking, and like Minneapolis, for students to stay home and get tested if they're feeling unwell.

Anoka-Hennepin, the largest school district in the state, won't return students from winter break until Tuesday, Jan. 4, but when they return masks will be required for all students grade K-6, and staffers working with those grades.

School districts statewide are also debating the latest guidelines from the CDC that have shortened the isolation time after a positive test from 10 days to five.

MPS said the district has not decided whether quarantine requirements will be shortened. The district is meeting in the next two weeks to decide whether to implement the CDC's new guidelines for shortened isolation time after a positive case.

The Minnesota Department of Health is not recommending the new time frame at this time, but may address the issue as early as Monday.

"There are many different sectors for which CDC has had specific information, like for health care workers or sometimes for corrections or other particular sectors, so we're just waiting to get a little more information so that we can speak confidently about how this impacts all Minnesotans in their unique situations," said Kris Ehresmann, MDH Director of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention, and Control Division.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: