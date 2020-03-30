Senior citizens feeling 'blamed' for coronavirus

COVID-19 is affecting our older population more adversely, but one senior worries that it's also drawing some unwarranted anger.

EDINA, Minn. — Larry Struck knows he's not your typical 71-year-old with extra active lifestyle, but as a citizen of the senior-sort, he knows he's kind of in the bullseye right now.

"If you look through history, when things go wrong, when things go bad, it's always more convenient to find some person or group to blame," Stuck said.

There's been no shortage of news stories talking about how COVID-19 is affecting our older population more adversely. That, Larry worries, is drawing some unwarranted anger.

"It sometimes can be a short step between viewing the victims of something as becoming the cause or the reason and the reason to blame," he said. "I'm not saying this is a major social issue, but as time goes on, it could be."

Dr. Emily Downing with Allina Health agrees. She says now is not the time to point fingers, but instead to wash hands, and help out our most vulnerable.

"This virus is new to the world and often our seniors, as their immunity declines they have some protection because they have been exposed to illnesses across their lifetime, and this is new and this is unique in the regard that those seniors have not been exposed to this virus before," Downing said. "I would also suggest our baby boomers are still, they're our leaders in society and they are still active in our society and it would be an incredible detriment to lose many of them. And so it's our duty as a society to protect them."

Larry has the same mission: protect our elders by leading by example.

"After about 30, the body goes down hill like this and that's a downward slope there's a curve I would like to see flattened in the opposite direction, try to retain as much health as we possibly can," Struck said.

Struck doesn't have his gym right now, but he's getting creative to stay active.

"You know you do some push-ups, you go for walk, you jump up and down, you do some silly things," he said. "When it's all over, you tend to feel better about it. It's much better than sitting on the sofa all day."

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.