Setbacks lead to long lines at Blaine vaccination site

BLAINE, Minn. — Thousands of more Minnesotans were vaccinated for COVID-19, thanks in part to the opening of nine pilot sites where people 65 and older were selected to get their doses from an online lottery.

However, it wasn't without issues. From long lines, to even longer wait times.

"I had a 5:30 appointment, its now 7:05," said Jim Hines, as he sat in a chair being prepped for his shot.

"We got here about a quarter to four and I just got out here now... what time is it...5:30?," asked Janine Olmscheid.

The line was nearly wrapped around the building at the National Sports Complex in Blaine, on the first day of the state's vaccine pilot program, as hundreds of seniors waited for their shot at beating COVID-19.

"They said they got a late start and that it wasn't setup," explained Deb Cornell as she waited in line.

"We had a full slate of appointments today," said Elaine Eschenbacher, with the state's Emergency Operations Center. She went on to say, "Got behind schedule do to some process issues."

Inside the arena, dozens of people could be seen nearly standing on top of each other, raising a slew of safety concerns.

"They are not six feet apart by a long shot," said Olmscheid.

"We would suggest that people wait until it's time for their appointment rather then coming in fifteen, twenty minutes, even an hour before their appointment, to ensure that there's proper social distancing on site," said Commissioner Anne O'Connor, with the Minnesota's Department of Commerce.

"We're hopeful that other tweaks that we're making to our process will make the line a lot less long," said Eschenbacher.

However, despite the long, cold wait, for these hardy Minnesotans, it outweighed the uncertainties which have lead them to this point.

"I am so happy to have had my shot," said Olmscheid.

"I would've waited four hours, we got to knock this thing out and get life back to normal," said Hines.