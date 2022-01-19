Several restaurants revert to take out only amid proof of vaccination mandate in Twin Cities

While some establishments saw success after the first day of the mandate, others have chosen to shut down their dine-in services and revert back to take out only.

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, the first day of the new proof of vaccination mandate in Minneapolis and St. Paul bars and restaurants was met with no complaints.

"It was surprisingly good," said Gus Parpas, Owner of Christos Greek Restaurant in Minneapolis.

"Customers came, no one objected to being asked to show their credentials," said Parpas.

Customers dining in must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test anywhere that serves food and beverages indoors.

While some establishments are seeing great success, others have chosen to shut down their dine-in services and revert back to take-out only.

Rise Bagel Co., a bagel shop in Minneapolis' North Loop, has temporarily closed its indoor dining due to the city's vaccine mandate.

Punch Pizza switched to takeout only at its Grand Avenue and Lake Street locations, citing "the new COVID-19 mandates in St. Paul and Minneapolis." All other locations are open.

St. Paul Bagelry temporarily closed its Nicollet location in Minneapolis to indoor diners but is open for pick-up and curbside, saying the closure comes "in response to the Minneapolis mandate."

Others are completely closing for now, partly because the mandate, like Town Hall Brewery in Minneapolis.

But general manager Dan Karbmacher, who overseas their Edina restaurant Town Hall Station says the temporary closure is also do to timing.

"Mainly due to business, it's been quite a bit slower. January generally is the slowest month of the year for most bars and restaurants," explained Karbmacher. He went on to say, "we also have a brewery construction project that's been planned for months now actually starting this week as well."

For Korbmacher the closure, albeit temporary, is bittersweet.

"Some people are actually okay with a little bit of a break you know it can be a little mentally draining working at a restaurant especially during a pandemic," said Karbmacher.

A pandemic that has caused several setbacks for the service industry.

"I think it was nice that they announced it with a little bit of time to get everyone mentally prepared," said Karbmacher.

"COVID is a big problem, you know that, and whatever it takes to bring it under control its OK with us," said Parpas.