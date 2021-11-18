Shakopee Public Schools extend Thanksgiving break after rise in COVID cases

According to the district's website, no school will be held on Monday, Nov. 22 or Tuesday, Nov. 23.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Officials at Shakopee Public Schools are extending their Thanksgiving break for students and staff an additional two days due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Scott County.

According to the district's website, no school will be held on Monday, Nov. 22 or Tuesday, Nov. 23, in addition to the school district's scheduled break from Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Nov. 26.

"The continuing increases in COVID-19 cases are also impacting student and staff attendance, and have forced us to move three classrooms from in-person to distance learning," according to a letter sent to the students' families. "There are a handful of other classrooms in the district that are getting close to the threshold for being moved from in-person to distance learning."

The letter details some of the changes for next week as well what services will still be offered, including "emergency" child care, which will be available at Sun Path Elementary for all district elementary schools on Monday and Tuesday. Meal pick-up will also be in place at all sites on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.